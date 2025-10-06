The Jacksonville Jaguars are preparing for their Week 5 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Jacksonville is looking to improve to 4-1 on the young season. And they hoped to have former first-overall pick Travon Walker back in the fold, as well.

Unfortunately, this will not be the case. Walker has officially been ruled out for the Monday night contest against the Chiefs, according to NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe. The Jaguars star had wrist surgery last week, but was still listed as questionable for Monday Night Football.

“We’re going to go right down to the wire with it,” head coach Liam Coen said at the time, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “It’s just as much as he can keep getting the swelling [down] and all that stuff. So I trust that if he says he can go, then we’ll go.”

Walker did appear in all four games prior to his surgery last week. In those four games, he recorded 12 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks. The Jaguars star was half a sack off teammate Arik Armstead for the team lead.

Jacksonville made Walker the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He experienced some struggles in his rookie campaign, managing just 3.5 sacks. However, he entered the 2025 campaign with back-to-back 10+ sack seasons.

As mentioned, the Jaguars are looking to improve to 4-1 on the season. They have won back-to-back games after a Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos. Their defense has been a strong point, having allowed the fourth fewest points per game in the NFL entering Monday Night Football.

Walker is an important part of this defense. His loss will definitely impact this game. Now that Walker is officially ruled out, it will be interesting to see how Coen and the coaching staff approach this clash with the Chiefs.