Josh Hines-Allen's son has an important job for today's game. The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing the Seattle Seahawks, where Josh's eight-year-old son Wesley will be the honorary coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wesley was diagnosed with leukemia at the end of the 2024 season, but he has now completed his treatment in August and is in full remission. The Jaguars DE is dedicating this season to pediatric cancer awareness in honor of his son.

Josh opened up about Wesley's progress in July on social media.

“We recently received the good news that Wesley is on his way to a full recovery,” Hines-Allen said in a statement per ESPN. “We are grateful to the dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and caretakers who contributed to our son's well-being and counseled us through this time. Our goal is to ensure that families going through something similar feel the same level of love and support as we did.”

The dreaded six-letter word that no parent ever wants to hear: Cancer. Seven months ago, our world stopped when our son, Wesley, was diagnosed with leukemia. As parents, we've held each other through tears we didn't know we had, watching our little boy fight the biggest battle… pic.twitter.com/KN33gTTaRT — Joshua Hines-Allen (@JoshHinesAllen) July 25, 2025

In August, Wesley got to ring the bell signaling his cancer treatment being complete. Wesley's mother, Kaitlyn Hines-Allen, thanked the hospital staff in caring for her son.

“Just want to say thank you to the doctors and nurses from the bottom of our hearts for saving our son's life. Thank you so much,” said of the doctors at Nemours per First Coast News.

Josh spoke out how as parents they will be using Wesley's battle to spread awareness about other children who are fighting as well.

“You know, selfishly, (today) is about us, but it's also about the impact that we can make for others and then spread that awareness. Not only with Nemours, but with all the other organizations that we decided to partner with,” he added.

The couple has since created a foundation off of Wesley's strength called the Four One For Hope to support other children suffering from pediatric cancer where they encourage NFL fans to donate in saving the lives of little ones.

Wesley will be jumping into his position at 1 p.m. ET for the Jaguars and Seahawks game.