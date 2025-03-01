Despite flashes of promise in recent years, the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2024 campaign was another major setback. Sure, Trevor Lawrence remains the franchise cornerstone. However, Jacksonville’s glaring defensive deficiencies prevented them from being competitive in an increasingly loaded AFC. If the Jaguars hope to turn things around, fixing their struggling secondary must be a top priority. That’s why acquiring Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander should be at the top of their offseason to-do list.

A Step in the Wrong Direction

After back-to-back 9-8 seasons under head coach Doug Pederson, the Jaguars unraveled in 2024, plummeting to a 4-13 record. The regression cost Pederson his job. This led to a turbulent coaching search that took an unexpected twist when team owner Shad Khan lured Liam Coen away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coen had initially planned to return as Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator. However, he ultimately accepted Jacksonville’s head coaching position.

The Jaguars' offseason drama didn’t stop there. Khan also fired longtime general manager Trent Baalke. It wasn’t until February 21 that Jacksonville finally secured Baalke’s replacement, hiring James Gladstone from the Los Angeles Rams’ front office.

Holding the No. 5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Jacksonville has a prime opportunity to reinforce a defense that ranked 31st in the league last season. They surrendered a staggering 390 yards per game. However, the Jaguars' problems extend beyond just the draft. With Lawrence's progression stalling, the front office must make aggressive moves to reestablish him as an elite quarterback and reshape the team into a serious contender.

Here we'll try to identify the perfect trade that the Jacksonville Jaguars must try to complete in the 2025 NFL offseason.

Offseason Outlook

After a frustrating 2024 season, the Jaguars’ roster is primed for a shake-up. Key offensive contributors like Christian Kirk, Evan Engram, and Travis Etienne have been foundational pieces in recent years. However, all three could be potential trade candidates this offseason.

New head coach Liam Coen was brought in to revitalize the offense and get the most out of Lawrence. That said, his early success may hinge more on fixing Jacksonville’s defensive woes. Recall that the Jaguars’ secondary surrendered the second-highest passer rating in the league (103.4). Outside of Tyson Campbell, Jacksonville lacks dependable playmakers in coverage. That makes it imperative that they add a difference-maker at cornerback.

The Ideal Trade Target

If the Jaguars hope to rebound in 2025, they must prioritize strengthening their secondary. There is no better way to do that than by pursuing a trade for Green Bay's Jaire Alexander. Jacksonville finished near the bottom of the league in pass defense and lacked a true lockdown corner who could neutralize elite receivers. Alexander would immediately change that equation.

The two-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro remains one of the league’s premier shutdown cornerbacks. Despite battling injuries in recent years, his elite coverage skills, quick instincts, and confident demeanor make him a game-changer. Jacksonville also has a built-in connection. New defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile previously coached in Green Bay, giving him firsthand knowledge of Alexander’s talent and potential impact.

At 28 years old, Alexander is still in his prime. Acquiring him would instantly upgrade Jacksonville’s defensive unit. His ability to shadow top receivers and force turnovers would not only solidify the Jaguars’ secondary but also create opportunities for the rest of the defense to thrive.

Why Green Bay Might Be Willing to Move Alexander

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers have entertained trade discussions involving Alexander. Yes, it’s unclear which teams have inquired. Still, Green Bay’s willingness to listen suggests that they are considering their long-term cap flexibility and roster composition.

Alexander’s current contract has two years and $37 million remaining. However, the front-loaded structure makes it relatively easy to trade. Since 2021, he has played a full season only once—his All-Pro campaign that year—while appearing in just 18 games combined across the other three seasons. Given his recent injury history, the Packers may view this as an opportune time to move him and recoup valuable assets for their roster.

What a Potential Trade Package Might Look Like

For the Jaguars to land Alexander, they would need to put together a strong trade package without overcommitting valuable assets. Given the Packers’ reported openness to a trade, the Jaguars could structure a deal that provides Green Bay with draft capital while limiting their own risk.

Jaguars Receive:

CB Jaire Alexander

Packers Receive:

2025 third-round pick

2026 third-round pick

This deal makes sense for both teams. Green Bay would receive two future third-round picks to bolster its roster. Meanwhile, Jacksonville lands a proven No. 1 corner without sacrificing a first- or second-round selection. The trade carries some risk, given Alexander’s recent injury history. That said, the Jaguars are in a position where they need to take calculated risks to keep pace with division rival Houston. If Alexander can stay healthy and regain his top-tier form, this deal could prove to be a steal for Jacksonville.

Final Thoughts

With the AFC South becoming more competitive and the Jaguars falling further behind their divisional rivals, Jacksonville must act decisively this offseason. Acquiring Jaire Alexander would not only address a glaring need in their secondary but also signal to the league—and their own locker room—that they are serious about returning to contention. While concerns about his recent injury history are valid, Alexander’s talent and impact when healthy are undeniable. The Jaguars have the draft capital, the cap space, and the need to make this move work. If Jacksonville wants to maximize Trevor Lawrence’s prime and rebuild a defense that was one of the league’s worst in 2024, pulling off this trade is not just an option—it’s a necessity.