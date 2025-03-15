Jamien Sherwood knows how to celebrate. The linebacker just signed a $45 million contract with the New York Jets and decided to hit up NYC to celebrate with friends at the Benjamin Prime to commemorate his big win according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that the Jets linebacker stayed at the restaurant with his friends for about two hours and tipped the waiting staff very well.

Sherwood has a lot to celebrate as his three-year $45 million contract comes with $30 million guaranteed. The Florida native was selected in the fifth round (146th overall) of the 2021 NFL draft by the New York Jets. Last year, Sherwood was a backup but after C.J. Mosley had a neck injury in the Week 8 pregame warmups, and suffered a toe injury as well, Sherwood showed the Jets how valuable of a player he really is. Last season, Sherwood had 46 solo tackles, 89 assists and 2.5 sacks. In turn, the Jets ended up releasing Mosley.

Sherwood was a free agent this offseason but recently revealed why he decided to re-sign with the Jets.

“It wouldn’t feel right to me to go somewhere else. This is where I’ve made a home, and this is where I would like to continue to be for the rest of my career,” Sherwood said, via Paul Andrew Esden of The Score 1260.

"It wouldn't feel right to me to go somewhere else. This is where I've made a home, and this is where I would like to continue to be for the rest of my career," Sherwood said. He revealed that he was 'praying' that he got to stay with the Jets this offseason, saying 'I wanted to be here' and that he turned down multiple opportunities.

The Jets have some gains this season since they will be taking Justin Fields from the Steelers as he will be replacing four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers on the roster. Fields was previously with the Pittsburgh Steelers and started as quarterback for six games before Russell Wilson returned from his calf injury. Fields' decision to go to the Jets seems like a no-brainer considering what the Steelers decided to offer him.

“Talked to multiple personnel execs who expressed zero surprise at giving Justin Fields two year-$40M deal. He’s smart, a hard worker and athletic enough to run. coaches very tangibly improved his footwork and taught him how to see the field better. I’m told Steelers’ offer didn’t guarantee any money after first year,” CBS sports reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala wrote on X.

Last month, the Jets met with Rodgers to let him know that they will not have him return.

“I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets,” said Chairman Woody Johnson in a statement released by the team. “His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career. From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next.”

Rodgers joined the Jets in 2023 and suffered from a torn Achilles tendon on September 11, 2023 in the Jets game against the Buffalo Bills. During his time on the Jets, he scored 28 TD passes, which ranks him third on the Jets' single-season list in franchise history behind Ryan Fitzpatrick (31-2015) and Vinny Testaverde (29-1998). He also had 3,897 passing yards and 11 interceptions.