The Kansas City Chiefs have hired former NFL running back and Oklahoma Sooners RBs coach DeMarco Murray to lead their rushing corps, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported Wednesday. Declining rushing production over multiple seasons led Kansas City to release Todd Pinkston, creating a vacancy at running backs coach.

The Chiefs' ground game has ranked near the bottom of the league in recent years. In 2025, Kansas City averaged 106.6 rushing yards per game, placing them in the NFL’s bottom 10 and 25th overall at 106 yards per contest. The year before, they averaged 101 rushing yards per game, and in 2023, they ranked 17th in the league in rushing yards per game. The organization finished 6-11 in 2025, missing the playoffs and ending a 10-year postseason streak that included five Super Bowl appearances and three championships.

Kansas City has already made moves to restructure its offensive staff. Eric Bieniemy, who served as the team's offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2022, returned to that role after Matt Nagy was replaced. The Chiefs are also navigating roster constraints, sitting nearly $50 million over the salary cap ahead of free agency on March 11 and the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23.

Murray, 38, leaves Oklahoma after six seasons as running backs coach, with one year left on his contract. He joined the Sooners staff in 2020 after spending 2019 in the same role at Arizona. During his time in Norman, Murray worked under both Brent Venables and Lincoln Riley. While Oklahoma struggled as a team, ranking 104th nationally in rushing yards per game at 119 last season, Murray still oversaw standout individual performances. Under his guidance, Eric Gray rushed for 1,366 yards and Kennedy Brooks for 1,253 yards in separate seasons.

Murray also has a documented record as a recruiter. The Sooners signed composite 2026 No. 4 running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. in December and secured a commitment from 2028 No. 1 running back Micah Rhodes last month.

As a player at Oklahoma from 2006 to 2010, Murray amassed over 5,000 all-purpose yards and 63 touchdowns, including 3,685 rushing yards and more than 50 total touchdowns. He earned three All-Big 12 honors and contributed to three Big 12 championship teams, including the 2008 squad that reached the national championship game.

Selected in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, Murray played seven NFL seasons with the Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tennessee Titans. He was named the 2014 NFL Offensive Player of the Year after leading the league with 1,845 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Over his professional career, the 3x Pro Bowler garnered 7,174 rushing yards, 2,165 receiving yards, and 55 total touchdowns.

With Murray heading to Kansas City, it's another staff loss for the Sooners and the Chiefs' latest attempt to improve a running game that ranked in the league's bottom third over the past two seasons.