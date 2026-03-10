Recently, it was announced that Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce would be returning to the franchise for yet another season. Heading into this offseason, there had been speculation that the star tight end might opt to call it quits after a rough year in 2025, which saw the Chiefs miss out on the playoffs altogether.

On Tuesday, Kelce took to ESPN's “The Pat McAfee Show” to speak on what went into his decision to return.

“The Chiefs knew where I was the entire time on it. You always need to take a step back, breathe, let the emotions of the season settle down and see where the body is, and things like that. But I'm still in love with this game and I still love going to work and putting on the pads,” he said, per Pat McAfee on X, formerly Twitter.

“I can't wait to get back in the building,” he added.

Kelce hasn't been performing at his prime level for quite some time now, but he is still capable of making some big plays down the field, and also has an unmatched synergy with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whom the team hopes will be ready to go when next season gets underway, after a torn ACL cut his 2025 campaign short.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs also made a splash by signing Super Bowl MVP running back Kenneth Walker III earlier this week, in a deal that will be finalized once the free agency period officially gets underway on Wednesday.