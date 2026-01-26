Recently, it was announced that the Kansas City Chiefs would be bringing back former coach Eric Bieniemy to be their offensive coordinator moving forward, hoping to rekindle the flame that existed in the late 2010s. This meant the team would be parting ways with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, who is now a coaching free agent.

Now, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is getting real on the state of his relationship with Nagy after the breakup.

“We left it that simple, that’s what I would tell you,” Reid said, per Myles Simmons of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk. “I know everybody’s going to question everything and I get all that. It’s understandable. But Matt and I have a great relationship. And here he sits, and before the season, right before the season even started here, I knew that he wanted an opportunity to have his own show.”

At this point, Nagy has yet to sign with another team, although some head coaching vacancies still exist on the open market, including the Buffalo Bills.

“He’s been a head coach. He was coach of the year. I mean, all the things I’ve said about him, I still feel about him. There’s nothing different there. He deserves to have a head coaching job. And if not, it gives him an opportunity to go out and do his thing,” said Reid.

The Chiefs' offense was mostly solid during the 2025 season, with the team frequently being let down by its defense amid an MVP-caliber year from Patrick Mahomes, who eventually went down with an ACL injury.

However, that wasn't enough to keep the Chiefs from missing the playoffs for the first time in the Mahomes era, something that they hope Bieniemy will help them fix.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen where Nagy will end up after an underwhelming tenure in Kansas City.