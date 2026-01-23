Some fans have noticed how similar WWE legend Mark Henry looks to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, which became relevant as he returned to the team this offseason.

Henry, who was known as the “World's Strongest Man” in WWE, responded to a fan who joked that their favorite team “lost the World's Strongest Coordinator back to the Chiefs!”

The WWE legend responded, “You better stop playing!” to the post. Several fans found this interaction amusing. One fan even commented by posting the Spider-Man pointing meme.

Damn we lost the World’s Strongest Coordinator back to the Chiefs! @TheMarkHenry https://t.co/5OsSGtOpVQ — D'Lo Brown (@dlobrown75) January 23, 2026

The comparison makes sense when shown pictures of Bieniemy during the 2025 season. He sported a grey beard, similar to the one Henry has.

Eric Bieniemy returned to the Chiefs after 3 seasons

One of the Chiefs' earliest moves of the offseason was bringing Bieniemy back as their offensive coordinator. Bieniemy helped the Chiefs win two Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes as the offensive coordinator.

After he left, the Chiefs did win another Super Bowl and make another, but the offensive production slipped. Now, they hope to pick up where Bieniemy left off.

He left the Chiefs to become the Washington Commanders' assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. The following year, he had the same role with UCLA.

In 2025, Bieniemy joined the Chicago Bears as the running backs coach. The Bears made it to the NFC Divisional Round before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in overtime. He is now back with the team he spent nearly a decade with from 2013 to 2022.

Mahomes had his last MVP season with Bieniemy as his offensive coordinator. In 2022, Mahomes passed for a career-high 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He hasn't thrown 30 or more touchdowns in a single season since Bieniemy's departure. He will be coming off a torn ACL injury, so hopefully, Bieniemy's return can help him get back to form.