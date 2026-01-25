The Kansas City Chiefs are entering a transformative offseason after a grueling 6-11 campaign that saw them miss the postseason for the first time in over a decade. The season’s low point came in Week 15 when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending ACL injury, leaving the franchise at a crossroads. In a move to recapture their previous dominance, the team has reunited with Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator. Before the hiring was even finalized, Mahomes signaled his approval by posting a photo with Bieniemy, accompanied by three flex emojis on social media.

Bieniemy, a cornerstone of the Chiefs' dynasty from 2018 to 2022, returns after stints with the Commanders, UCLA, and the Bears to provide stability as Mahomes begins a long road to recovery.

Patrick Mahomes writes a special message as the Chiefs officially part ways with Matt Nagy, according to a report from The Kansas City Star. Matt Nagy’s biography is no longer on the Chiefs website, and the team shared a quick farewell message Friday on social media to their now-former offensive coordinator. “Forever a Super Bowl champ,” the team wrote on X. “Thanks for everything, Coach Nagy!”

Around noon on Friday, the Chiefs made it officially official, as Eric Bieniemy has been hired to replace Nagy as offensive coordinator. Nagy’s next landing spot is unknown. He was not hired by the Titans for their head-coaching position, as some pundits thought might happen. But Nagy interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles, who are searching for an offensive coordinator.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a social media message of his own about Nagy. While resharing a Chiefs post about Nagy, Mahomes wrote in an Instagram story: “Thank you, coach, for everything! Made me a better player and man!”

To further aid Mahomes' return, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. suggests a major addition to the backfield in his latest mock draft. Kiper projects the Chiefs will use their number nine overall pick to select Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

Love is described as a “game-changer” with elite speed and vision, having racked up 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Adding such a versatile weapon would alleviate the pressure on Mahomes as he works back from surgery, ensuring the Chiefs' offense becomes multidimensional once again.