Travis Kelce added another entry to his growing list of accomplishments Monday night. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end hauled in his 83rd regular-season touchdown against the Washington Commanders, tying Priest Holmes for the most in franchise history.

Following the 28-7 win over the Commanders, head coach Andy Reid praised his star tight end for reaching the milestone, as per 96.5 The Fan on social media.

“It's a compliment to him. There have been some great tight ends in this team's history,” Reid said.

“It’s a compliment to him. There have been some great tight ends in this team’s history” Andy Reid speaks on Travis Kelce setting yet another #Chiefs record pic.twitter.com/jTOtmbYWrX — 96.5 The Fan (@TheFan965) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kelce caught six passes for 99 yards and the record-tying score on Monday Night Football. The 10-yard touchdown grab late in the third quarter was his 100th career receiving score when including playoffs, making him just the fourth tight end in NFL history to reach that mark.

The veteran tight end joins Antonio Gates, Tony Gonzalez, and Rob Gronkowski as the only tight ends with 100 career receiving touchdowns across regular season and postseason. His next score will push him past Holmes for sole possession of the franchise record.

Article Continues Below

The touchdown also put Patrick Mahomes and Kelce into elite territory. The duo became just the third quarterback-tight end combo to connect for at least 75 career touchdowns in regular season and playoffs combined, joining Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski and Philip Rivers-Antonio Gates.

Mahomes kept the touchdown ball as a keepsake for Kelce after the milestone play. Cameras caught Kelce looking up and acknowledging fiancée Taylor Swift in her suite following the score.

Swift has attended all the Chiefs' home games so far this season but has been keeping a lower profile than last year. She was present for Monday's game as Kelce delivered his best performance of the campaign.

Kelce's 99 yards marked his highest output of the 2025 season. Through eight games, he has 37 receptions for 474 yards and three touchdowns, remaining a key weapon for Kansas City's offense.

With the victory, the Chiefs improved to 5-3, extending their winning streak to three games. Reid's squad continues rolling through the AFC, with Kelce showing he remains one of the league's premier tight ends.