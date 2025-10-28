The Kansas City Chiefs continue to roll, as they bucked a slow start Monday night against the Washington Commanders at home to come away with a 28-7 victory. Kansas City superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two early picks in the first half, as the reigning AFC champions entered halftime tied with the visiting Commanders, 7-7.

But Kansas City finally got it together in the second half, as Mahomes got the offense going with the big help from his old reliable downfield weapon, superstar tight end Travis Kelce. Mahomes finished the contest with 299 passing yards and three touchdowns to counter his two interceptions while completing 25 of his 34 throws. Kelce, meanwhile, went off for 99 receiving yards and a touchdown on six catches and eight targets.

Kelce's touchdown in the third quarter not only put the Chiefs ahead by 14 points but also got him and Mahomes a place in an extremely exclusive NFL duo club.

Article Continues Below

With that touchdown, Mahomes and Kelce became just the third quarterback-tight end combo to connect for at least 75 career touchdowns in the regular season and NFL playoffs combined, according to ESPN Insights. The other two tandems are Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski and Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates. Brady and Gronkowski had 105 touchdowns as a duo, while Rivers and Gates had 90.

In a way, the Chiefs' game against the Commanders was a microcosm of Kansas City's 2025 season thus far. The Chiefs stumbled out of the gate with back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles, but they have seemingly righted the ship, having gone 5-1 since. Up ahead for them is a marquee matchup in Week 9 on the road versus Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.