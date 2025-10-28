Travis Kelce made legendary history featuring Rob Gronkowski during the Kansas City Chiefs' matchup against the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

Going into the matchup, Kansas City has been rolling. After starting 0-2 on the season, they have since won four of their last five games, quickly rising up the AFC standings as one of the most talented squads in the league.

As for Kelce, he had 79 receiving touchdowns throughout his career. He needed one more to accomplish the milestone of 80 by gaining another big connection with co-star Patrick Mahomes.

Fortunately for the star tight end, that came to fruition in the third quarter. Mahomes found him for a 10-yard touchdown with over three minutes remaining in the period to grow Kansas City's lead to 21-7.

Kelce entered the echelon of NFL history with his 80th receiving touchdown, per NFL+. He joined Hall of Famers Gronkowski, Antonio Gates, Tony Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski and Jimmy Graham as the only tight ends in league history to accomplish this feat.

How Travis Kelce, Chiefs played against Commanders

It's an incredible feat for Travis Kelce to achieve throughout his remarkable career. Finishing the night with the Chiefs beating the Commanders #-# was simply the cherry on top.

The first half was competitive between both teams. They were even at seven apiece at halftime as both defenses prevented the offenses from making explosive plays throughout the first 30 minutes of regulation. It wasn't until the second half when Kelce and the Chiefs exploded to secure the win in dominant fashion.

Patrick Mahomes struggled in the first half but bounced back with a strong second half. He completed 23 passes out of 32 attempts for 285 yards and three touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 31 yards on the ground after three rushes.

Isaiah Pacheco had 10 carries for 52 yards while Kareem Hunt made seven rushes for 35 yards and a touchdown on top of making a two-yard catch for a touchdown. Kelce excelled in the receiving game with six receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown. Rashee Rice came next with eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Xavier Worthy caught four passes for 42 yards.

The Chiefs will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 2 at 4:25 p.m. ET.