Taylor Swift is celebrating Monday Night Football!

The Kansas City Chiefs are facing the Washington Commanders at Arrowhead Stadium, and just when Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, made a touchdown, the singer was caught on broadcast cameras.

Travis Kelce looks up and says whats good to Taylor Swift ♥️ pic.twitter.com/0X4ZT709fq — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

While Swift has been present during all of the home games for the Chiefs this season, she has been keeping a low profile to not get caught by cameras. Last season, she would have shown off her Chiefs apparel when she walked to her suite, but now, there has not been any footage of the singer entering the stadium. Swift, who just released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Oct. 3, got candid as to why she has been trying to stay out of the spotlight recently.

“I think the entering and exiting building without being seen,” she told BBC Radio 2. “Just put me in a garbage can, roll me, I don’t care. Honestly, I can fit in like, a purse. Sometimes I just can’t deal with it [the paparazzi and attention] and in those times, I won’t deal with it. I’m just digging tunnels under every building I go into, airlifting in through the skylight.”

The latest game she attended was when the Chiefs played against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 19 but has been present October 12th game against the Detroit Lions, the September 28th game against the Baltimore Ravens, and the September 14th game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

So far, the Chiefs lead 28-7 over the Commanders.