Andy Reid didn't hold back on the Kansas City Chiefs' issues following their 31-28 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night.

Kansas City entered the game with a 2-2 record. They lost the first two contests against the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles before bouncing back against the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens. However, the loss to Jacksonville has them fall to 2-3 at the moment, putting them in a tricky spot as a playoff contender.

Reid reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter Harold Kuntz. He notably pointed out the team's lack of discipline, committing 13 penalties throughout the night while Jacksonville only got four penalties.

“We had 13 penalties, to their 4. Whether I agree w/ them or don't agree w/ them, it doesn't matter. They called them. So, you have that many penalties, you give up field position, you can out stat them to death, but that doesn't matter. It's the score that matters,” Reid said.

How Andy Reid, Chiefs performed against Jaguars

Andy Reid and the Chiefs boast plenty of experience to bounce back from these early-season woes. However, they will have to do it soon or they might be at risk of missing out on playoff action.

It was an entertaining battle between the AFC sides, trading blows throughout the course of the game. However, Jacksonville landed the final punch after Trevor Lawrence reached the end zone in the final seconds to give his team the last lead of the night.

Patrick Mahomes had a strong performance leading the offense, keeping the Jaguars' defense on their heels. He completed 29 passes out of 41 attempts for 318 yards and a touchdown and an interception. He also led the rushing attack, having six carries for 60 yards and a score.

Kareem Hunt followed as the second-best performer on the ground. He ended the night with seven rushes for 49 yards and two touchdowns. All but one player had two or more catches thanks to Mahomes' passes. Travis Kelce led the way with seven receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. Xavier Worthy came next with six catches for 42 yards, Hollywood Brown had four receptions for 48 yards, while Tyquan Thornton caught three passes for 90 yards.

The Chiefs will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Detroit Lions on Oct. 12 at 8:20 p.m. ET.