Fans are still probably busy picking up their jaws off the floor after the wild ending between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium on Monday.

When the smoke cleared and all the nails were bitten off, the Jaguars escaped with the win, 23-20, as Trevor Lawrence scored on a one-yard punch with 23 seconds left.

The Chiefs had a last chance to steal the victory, but Patrick Mahomes' deep pass to Hollywood Brown was incomplete. They fell to 2-3, while the Jaguars improved to 4-1.

The 30-year-old Mahomes had a stellar effort in the loss. He went 29-of-41 for a season-high 318 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for 60 yards and a score.

According to StatMuse, he is the only quarterback so far this season to have at least 300 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, one passing touchdown, and one rushing touchdown.

The only QB with: 300+ passing yards

50+ rushing yards

1+ passing touchdown

1+ rushing touchdown in a game this season. pic.twitter.com/8pCLuA7Dgf — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 7, 2025

Mahomes, however, also committed a critical interception in the third quarter, leading to a 99-yard pick-six for Devin Lloyd. It changed the game's complexion and allowed the Jaguars to take the lead for the first time. It proved to be the turning point for Jacksonville, which won its third straight assignment.

Mahomes had quite the duel with Trevor Lawrence, who went 18-of-25 for 221 yards and one touchdown.

The Chiefs entered the new campaign with renewed hunger after seeing their hopes for an unprecedented three-peat get dashed last season. They, however, have been largely lackluster.

The loss to the Jaguars should be a wake-up call for Mahomes and company to get their act together. Fans have posited that the two-time MVP is seemingly falling off a cliff, citing his sophomoric performances.

The Chiefs will look to return to the win column when they take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday.