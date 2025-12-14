The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive in a Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, the offense may have taken a hit, as wide receiver Xavier Worthy is dealing with an injury.

Reports indicate that Worthy, who is 22 years old, is in concussion protocol, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. It's not clear if or when Worthy comes back, as the Chiefs are evaluating the second-year wideout.

“Xavier Worthy is in the NFL's concussion protocol.”

The speedy wide receiver did not record a single stat before being pulled out of the game, as he only had one target from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, it appears Worthy will have another chance at helping his team against the Chargers, as Taylor reports that Xavier Worthy has cleared concussion protocol.

“Xavier Worthy has cleared concussion protocol.”

We'll see how he handles being back on the field after suffering the injury scare. Mahomes and Kansas City have to feel relieved that Worthy can remain available in this game. Especially considering the Chiefs need a win to keep their postseason hopes alive.

His second season in the league has been a bit frustrating, to say the least. Xavier Worthy entered the Week 15 matchup against the Chargers with 38 receptions, 456 receiving yards, and one touchdown.

He hasn't been the scoring threat like he was in his rookie year, as he managed to find pay dirt nine times in the 2024-25 campaign. Despite that, Worthy plays an important role in the Chiefs' offense, as he brings major speed that has to be addressed by opposing defenses. We'll see if his speed becomes a factor in Sunday's contest or not.