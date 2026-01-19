After winning two Super Bowls with limited pass-catching weapons, the Kansas City Chiefs were unable to overcome their fairly thin wide receiver room this season. The organization is desperate to maximize superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes' talents and will presumably make changes on offense. While it is unclear how the roster will look, KC is modifying its coaching staff. Andy Reid will have a new WR coach next season, and he is a familiar yet unconventional candidate.

The Chiefs are hiring Chad O'Shea, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He started climbing his way up the NFL ranks back in 2003, when he served as a volunteer assistant for Kansas City. The former Houston Cougars QB was later promoted to assistant special teams coach and ultimately won three rings while leading the New England Patriots' WR room from 2009-18. There were some lows after those champagne showers, however.

O'Shea spent just one year as Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator in 2019 and just finished a six-year stint as the Cleveland Browns WR coach and passing game coordinator. The AFC North squad ranked in the bottom-three in passing yards, total yards of offense and points during the 2025-26 campaign. One may have expected the Chiefs to scour another team for an offensive jolt, but they clearly believe in this assistant's capabilities.

Article Continues Below

Hopefully, O'Shea will be able to get the best out of KC's receivers, just as he did with the Patriots' largely unheralded group. Rashee Rice notched 571 yards and five touchdowns in just eight games. Xavier Worthy is far more inconsistent (42 catches for 532 yards and one TD in 14 games), but he boasts elite speed.

Chad O'Shea will be tasked with helping them realize their full potential, for their respective contributions will become even more important if legendary tight end Travis Kelce retires. He will try to prove that his Cleveland output is just a product of being… well, in Cleveland. The return of extolled offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy could be of great benefit to O'Shea moving forward.

Chiefs Kingdom is overflowing with intrigue, and the offseason has not even officially started yet.