As rumors swirl that the Kansas City Chiefs could soon lose offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to the Tennessee Titans, Andy Reid has reportedly tabbed his successor in the form of a regular blast from the past.

Taking to social media to inform football fans of a team that is “all signs are pointing towards,” NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero shared that the Chiefs are in contact with ex-offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy to return to his former role after spending time with the Washington Commanders, UCLA Bruins, and Chicago Bears.

“Reunion: All signs are pointing towards Eric Bieniemy returning to the Chiefs as their offensive coordinator, sources say,” Pelissero wrote. “With Matt Nagy out of contract and in the head coaching mix, Kansas City plans to bring back Bieniemy, a valued member of Andy Reid’s staff from 2013-22.”

This is a developing story.