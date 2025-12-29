It's said that all good things need to come to an end. In this case, the dynasty reign of the Kansas City Chiefs is coming to a close after being eliminated from the playoffs. On Christmas Day, they suffered a hard 20-13 loss to the AFC West champion Denver Broncos, putting them at 6-10.

After they complete the season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 4, the future of the franchise hangs in the balance. Meanwhile, head coach Andy Reid is doing his best at damage control, going as far as temporarily dismissing retirement rumors about Travis Kelce.

As for Reid, he shared his intentions for next year, per Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star. Essentially, Reid says if the Chiefs want him, he stays put.

“If they'll have me back, I'll come back. … I plan on it, yeah” he said.

This marks the first time since 2014 that the Chiefs haven't made it to the postseason. It was that year when they went 9-7 in Reid's second year as the head coach and Kelce's second year as tight end. Plus, it was a full year before Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback.

Article Continues Below

Andy Reid helped put the Chiefs on the map .

Under Reid, the Chiefs have blossomed into a premier sports dynasty. From 2019-2024, they appeared in the Super Bowl five times and won three. In addition, Kansas City made 11 consecutive postseason appearances.

Along the way, Mahomes, Kelce, and Reid themselves have become household names that transcend the game. In the process, Reid secured over 300 career wins.

Plus, he is the only NFL coach to win 100 or more games with two franchises, including the Philadelphia Eagles.