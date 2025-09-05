Xavier Worthy of the Kansas City Chiefs may lack size at 5-11 and 165 pounds, but the 2024 first-round draft choice from Texas does not lack motivation. He wants to show that he can be the best receiver every time he steps on the field in the NFL.

Worthy is getting ready to open the season for the defending AFC champions in Sao Paulo, Brazil against the Los Angeles Chargers. He is motivated to perform as he starts his second season, just as he was as a rookie.

He was especially motivated last year when the Chiefs faced the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game. While every player on the Chiefs was motivated to get back to the Super Bowl once again, Worthy was on fire to have a huge game. Kansas City had selected Worthy with the 28th pick in the first round, and that pick came after the Bills had traded that pick to the Chiefs.

The fact that they had moved the picks sent the message to Worthy that the Bills didn't need him. He spoke about that extra level of motivation on The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark.

“Obviously people say he’s just talking, but if you really look at it, that’s like saying they really don’t want you,” Worthy said. “Their pick is there and they traded it away and they needed a receiver and they end up drafting a receiver and then it plays out like that. I mean you can't ask for anything better.”

Worthy comes through with big performance vs. Bills

The Chiefs edged the Bills 32-29 in the AFC title game, winning yet another close postseason game against their rivals from upstate New York.

Worthy showed how much he wanted to come through against the team that could have drafted him by catching six passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.

The superquick wide receiver caught 59 passes for 638 yards and 6 touchdowns during his rookie year. He demonstrated throughout his first year with the Chiefs that he is a very dangerous receiver and that a big season in 2025 is likely.

The Chiefs are hoping to increase their offensive production and the combination of Patrick Mahomes to Worthy could have a huge impact.