The Kansas City Chiefs are just over 24 hours away from kicking off their 2025 season in Brazil against the AFC West divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs are looking to bounce back after last year's demolition in the Super Bowl at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, and will have a tough early-season matchup to try to prove they're ready to do so.

One of the big questions of the last few weeks as the Chiefs get ready for the season has regarded the injury report, particularly the status of wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

However, on Thursday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero gave Kansas City fans the update they've been hoping to hear.

“#Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown is off the injury report and good to go tomorrow night vs. the #Chargers in Brazil,” reported Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

Brown is a key member of a Chiefs receiving core that has dropped off significantly over the last few years, so it's certainly good news for Kansas City fans that he will be out on the field and ready to go for Friday night's game.

A key piece for the Chiefs

Hollywood Brown will be called upon especially heavily early on in this season due to the suspension of wide receiver Rashee Rice. Rice established himself as the Chiefs' number one option at the wide receiver position early on last season before getting hurt after Patrick Mahomes inadvertently ran into him, and since then, Rice has been suspended after receiving his sentence for his involvement in a 2024 hit and run incident.

Rice will miss six games for the Chiefs this year due to the suspension, and with Travis Kelce not getting younger and various question marks elsewhere in the receiving department, the Chiefs will be asking a lot from Brown entering this year.

Of course, Kansas City has still been able to churn out victories despite substandard play out of the wide receiver room over the last few years, thanks in no small part to the brilliance of Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs and Chargers are slated to kick off their seasons on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.