The Minnesota Vikings have lost their last two games after starting the 2024 campaign 5-0, and their defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 was made even worse by the fact that they lost star left tackle Christian Darrisaw for the rest of the year after he suffered a torn ACL. That prompted the team to go out and swing a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Cam Robinson.

Robinson will be expected to fill the void at left tackle for the rest of the season with Darrisaw out, but fans were curious if he'd immediately be thrown into the fire with his new team just days after being traded to them. And while he's only participated in one practice with the Vikings, Robinson is expected to take the field for them when they face off against the Colts on Sunday Night Football.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Despite practicing with Minnesota for the first time Thursday, left tackle Cam Robinson is expected to make his Vikings debut tonight vs. the Colts.”

Vikings offensive line set for Cam Robinson boost

Replacing Darrisaw, who has quickly emerged as one of the top left tackles in the league, is not going to be an easy task for Robinson. The former Jaguars second round pick has struggled with his consistency throughout his career, but he's held his own at left tackle through seven games this year, which should help him get off on the right foot with Minnesota.

Considering how well Darrisaw was playing, it's going to be crucial for Robinson to hit the ground running with the Vikings, as the offensive line's protection of Sam Darnold under center and ability to open holes on the ground for Aaron Jones have played big roles in their success so far this season. While he may not play the entire game, Robinson is set to be on the field on Sunday night, and Minnesota will be hoping he can make an immediate impact while filling in for Darrisaw.