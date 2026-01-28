The Kansas City Chiefs are officially aiming to recapture their championship magic by bringing back a familiar face. After suffering through the worst season of the Patrick Mahomes era, reports from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero confirm that Eric Bieniemy has been hired as the offensive coordinator. This reunion brings Bieniemy back to the sideline where he helped secure two Super Bowl titles against the 49ers and Eagles.

His return comes after a journey that saw him serve as the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders, where the unit ranked 21st, followed by a difficult stint at UCLA, where the offense fell to 117th in total yards.

Most recently, he worked with running backs for the Chicago Bears, but the allure of Kansas City proved too strong to ignore.

Breaking his silence on the move, Bieniemy candidly discussed the emotional weight of his choice. According to Nate Taylor, the coordinator admitted it was a “real, real tough decision” to leave his post with the Bears.

However, the excitement of the reunion prevailed, with Bieniemy stating he is “fired up for this opportunity.” He expressed that rejoining Andy Reid and Mahomes felt akin to returning home.

Regarding the on-field product, specifically the running game, Bieniemy emphasized a pragmatic approach. He acknowledged being exposed to various schemes but stressed the importance of identifying and executing exactly what the current personnel does best.

The move signals a changing of the guard, as Andy Reid addressed the departure of Matt Nagy with brutal honesty. Reid confirmed that despite the split, the two remain on excellent terms. He acknowledged that outsiders might question the decision but insisted that he knew Nagy desired a chance to run his own show again.

Reid passionately defended Nagy’s resume, citing his past Coach of the Year honors and stating he deserves a head coaching role.

While the offense performed solidly in 2025 during an MVP-caliber run from Mahomes before his ACL injury, the team ultimately missed the playoffs, prompting this decisive pivot back to Bieniemy.