On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to take on the Tennessee Titans. The Chiefs were eliminated from playoff contention last week with a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at home, a game in which star quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down with a torn ACL.

This week, Gardner Minshew took his place as the team's starter for their game against the Titans, and unfortunately, he didn't make it through that contest unscathed either.

“#Chiefs QB Gardner Minshew is questionable to return with a knee injury. Chris Oladokun is KC's backup today,” reported Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

Later, Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star reported that “Gardner Minshew is walking (without assistance) to the locker room.”

Oladokun ended up entering the game, and made an immediate impact.

“That 6-yard pass to Travis Kelce marks the first completion of Chris Oladokun's career,” reported Matt McMullen of the Chiefs.

Article Continues Below

Overall, the Chiefs' growing injury crisis isn't too much of a concern given the fact that the team doesn't have much to play for the rest of this season, considering that they are now officially out of the playoffs.

However, they certainly don't want to see any more catastrophic injuries take place the rest of this year, as they look to scout out potential players who may be able to help them as they look to resume their dynastic ways next season.

In any case, the Chiefs will next take the field on Christmas against the Denver Broncos.