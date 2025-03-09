The Kansas City Chiefs are locking in one of their core players on defense for the foreseeable future, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Just in: LB Nick Bolton is re-signing with the Chiefs on a 3-year, $45 million deal, including $30M fully guaranteed at signing, per source,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Bolton was a standout on the Chiefs' defense last year and helped lead the team to being one of the better units in the league. Bolton has led the Chiefs in tackles during three of his four seasons with the team and totaled 106 tackles and three sacks in 2024.

His best season was in 2022 when he finished with 180 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions as the Chiefs won Super Bowl 57. Bolton has 31 tackles in three appearances in the Super Bowl, which is three behind Rodney Harrison who holds the record for 34 tackles in four Super Bowl appearances.

The Chiefs seem to just be getting started in free agency, and they recently re-signed Marquise Brown after he missed most of the season with an injury but returned for the postseason. That should be a big help for their offense once again, as they have a number of speedy receivers on the team.

They also just franchise-tagged Trey Smith and the hope is that they can sign him to a long-term deal. After trading Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears and saving cap space by doing so, keeping the core of their offensive line will be key.

Even after losing Super Bowl 59 to the Philadelphia Eagles, there's no doubt that the Chiefs will be back in contention next season, especially as long as Patrick Mahomes is on the field. Last season, it was more of the defense that stood out for the Chiefs, and with Bolton back long-term, they should continue to dominate.