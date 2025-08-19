Andy Reid made a decision that will have the Kansas City Chiefs' starting rotation ready before the regular season gets underway.

Reid revealed on Monday that he will have the Chiefs' starters begin the team's preseason finale against the Chicago Bears. Whether they will continue past their initial drives will be up to him as the game progresses, per reporter Brad Biggs.

“At his press conference today, Andy Reid told Kansas City media of his plan for starters on Friday night vs. #Bears: ‘They’ll start it off, for sure. And then we'll see how it goes from there.' Ben Johnson hinted last night at possibility he plays his starters as well,” Biggs wrote.

What's next for Andy Reid, Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks the sidelines during their preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025.
Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see how Andy Reid approaches the utilization of his starters in the Chiefs' game against the Bears.

Kansas City will certainly prioritize having the first unit be ready for the regular season. However, giving them another go for a chunk of the preseason finale will benefit them by being fresh for opening kickoff.

Reid has been with the Chiefs since 2013, elevating the franchise to Super Bowl contention for several years. He has gone 143-53 after 12 seasons, winning three Super Bowls, 11 postseason appearances, nine consecutive division titles, and seven consecutive AFC Championship Games.

Kansas City saw its attempt at winning a third consecutive Super Bowl go unsuccessful. They finished with a 15-2 record as they won the top seed of the AFC standings. The team continued to win their matchups in the AFC bracket, but saw their shot at the throne fall short after losing 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59.

After the Chiefs conclude their preseason slate against the Bears, they will begin the regular season in Brazil, facing the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

