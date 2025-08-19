It sounds like Kansas City Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy was not expecting to be mentioned by Taylor Swift on New Heights, and the second-year player spoke about his reaction to the shoutout.

The Chiefs posted a clip on social media capturing Worthy's reaction. “That's crazy,” a smiling Worthy said. “I ain't gonna lie, she's the biggest pop star in this generation, so it's crazy to have somebody running around the house screaming, ‘We drafted you.' That's tight. That's what's up.”

What did Taylor Swift say about the Chiefs' Xavier Worthy on New Heights?

During Swift's debut on New Heights, which is co-hosted by her boyfriend ,Travis Kelce, she said she was “freaking out” when the team drafted Worthy. This was unlike her, but her relationship with Kelce has brought out a new side of the singer.

Worthy was selected with the 28th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Chiefs had to trade up to pick him in the draft. Worthy was a two-time First-team All-Big 12 during his college career, and he was also named Second-team All-Big 12 as well.

He played three seasons with the Texas Longhorns from 2021-23. In his first year, Worthy caught 12 touchdown passes. In 2023, his final collegiate season, Worthy topped 1,000 yards for the first time. He also had five receiving touchdowns.

His first season in the NFL was largely successful. Worthy had 638 yards and six touchdowns through the air. He added another 104 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The Chiefs made the Super Bowl for the third year in a row in 2024. Worthy began finding his stride with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the postseason, logging 287 yards and three scores in the three postseason games.

In the Super Bowl, Worthy had the best game of his career. He caught eight passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Hopefully, Worthy can continue that momentum heading into 2024. If he does, he will prove everyone, including Swift, right after being picked in the first round of the NFL Draft.