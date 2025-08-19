The history of the Kansas City Chiefs is rich. As is evident, the recent ESPN documentary “The Kingdom goes deep into the legacy of the franchise.

Among those who made the team are Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Both of whom got a rare glimpse into the story of the franchise underneath Arrowhead Stadium, per MLFootball.

In the documentary, Mahomes and Kelce ventured into the bowels of the stadium to see a space where memorabilia and valued items of the team are stored.

Both were shocked at what they saw. Among the items they saw were old helmets, old footage, a game check for $48.50, and an old pair of shorts.

In recent years, the Chiefs have become the most popular NFL team. Mahomes is still one of the greatest QBs of his era. Kelce is one of the most outstanding personalities and pop culture figures due to his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Also, coach Andy Reid has become the Vince Lombardi, Tom Landry, and Jimmy Johnson of his era. Along the way, the Chiefs have produced talent that adds to their history.

They are entering the season as a top team, while also trying to overcome a demoralizing defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The rich history of the Kansas City Chiefs

Altogether, the Kansas City Chiefs have produced a unique history. In 1960, they first joined the then American Football League (AFL) as the Dallas Texans.

Three years later, they moved to Kansas City and were named the Chiefs. They went onto win three AFL Championships. Their first Super Bowl title came in Super Bowl IV (1970) when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-7.

That year also marked the last NFL-AFL championship game before the merger of the two leagues.

Among the other legends to come out of Kansas City includes Tony Gonzalez and Derrick Thomas.