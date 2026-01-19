The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for life without Matt Nagy. With talks of Nagy getting another shot at being a head coach intensifying, Kansas City will more than likely lose their offensive coordinator. Because of that, the Chiefs are already interviewing a few candidates… including one that their fans might be familiar with.

Ian Rapoport reports that former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator and current Chicago Bears running backs coach Eric Bieniemy is being eyed for the Chiefs' OC role. Bieniemy will be the first coach that Kansas City will interview for the potentially open spot.

Bieniemy was the Chiefs' offensive coordinator for most of the Patrick Mahomes era. Taking over from Matt Nagy in 2017, Bieniemy is a two-time champion, helping lead the team to greater heights. Bieniemy had a hand in developing an offense that allowed Mahomes to play to his strengths while scheming open their passing threats.

Article Continues Below

After failing to land a head coaching job while with the Chiefs, Bieniemy decided to take on an offensive coordinator role with the Commanders in 2023. Bieniemy didn't do too well with Washington, ranking 24th in total offense, 18th in passing yards, and 27th in rushing yards. Bieniemy wasn't retained after the season.

Afterwards, Bieniemy returned to UCLA to be their offensive coordinator. After a 5-7 start where the Bruins ranked 117th in yards per game and 126th in points scored per game, Bieniemy was fired midseason. The former Chiefs offensive coordinator took on the running backs coach role this season, where he seemed to make a positive impact on Chicago's running back room.

This season, the Chiefs' offense was a bit of a disaster, to put it lightly. The Chiefs ranked a measly 20th in total offense, 16th in passing yards, and 25th in rushing yards. While part of their struggles was due to Patrick Mahomes' torn ACL, that injury came later in the season. Kansas City was also struggling even with Mahomes healthy, finishing with a 6-11 record and missing the postseason for the first time in the Mahomes era.