The Tennessee Titans cast an incredibly wide net for its head coaching search after firing Brian Callahan from the position after the team's 20-10 Week 6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. It now appears the club has narrowed its list down to its top three candidates, with Matt Nagy and Robert Saleh leading the way.

Reports indicate that Nagy, Saleh, and Jeff Hafley are officially the three finalists for the Titans' head coach job, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Nagy and Saleh are both scheduled for second-round interviews on Monday, while Hafley is scheduled for a second-round interview on Tuesday.

“Sources: The Titans scheduled an in-person interview with 49ers DC Robert Saleh tomorrow afternoon. He’s a serious candidate, despite not overlapping with GM Mike Borgonzi. Matt Nagy tomorrow morning. Saleh in the afternoon, plus Jeff Hafley for Tuesday — TEN has its top 3.”

Matt Nagy, who is 47 years old, has previous head coaching experience with the Chicago Bears for four seasons. He and Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi have a history together with the Kansas City Chiefs, which is partly why Nagy has been considered a favorite for Tennessee's head coaching job this offseason.

As for Robert Saleh, he has been considered a top candidate for a head coaching role throughout the 2025-26 campaign while serving as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. It is noteworthy that his first interview with the Titans was on Sunday. So, the franchise booked him for another interview immediately after meeting him for the first time in a virtual interview and named him a finalist.

As for Hafley, speculation is brewing that he is the favorite candidate for the Miami Dolphins' head coaching job. Considering his second-round interview with the Titans comes a day after Nagy's and Saleh's, and a day after he's scheduled to meet with the Dolphins, indicates he may be a long shot for Tennessee. Either way, it sounds like the Titans will hire their new head coach within the next couple of days.