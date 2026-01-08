It looks like the Kansas City Chiefs have already started their retooling after a forgettable season that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

The Chiefs finished with a woeful 6-11 record despite retaining the team's star-studded core, including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Kareem Hunt, Isiah Pacheco, Hollywood Brown, Chris Jones, and Nick Bolton, among others.

With their embarrassing exit, changes are inevitable. On Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Chiefs have parted ways with wide receivers coach Connor Embree.

“The Chiefs are moving on from WRs coach Connor Embree, a source said. There may be other changes to Andy Reid's staff, but this talented group will have a new coach in 2026,” wrote Rapoport on X.

Embree started his stint in Kansas City in 2019 as defensive assistant, earning his first Super Bowl ring in the process. He was moved to the other end as offensive quality control coach before being elevated to wide receivers coach in 2023.

Embree won three Super Bowl titles with the Chiefs.

Despite their prolific receiving corps, the Chiefs' offense sputtered this season. The team was in the bottom half of the league with only 21.3 points and 320.6 yards per game.

Brown, Xavier Worthy, and Juju Smith-Schuster underperformed, while Rashee Rice only appeared in eight games due to his early-season suspension and concussion symptoms.

The NFL's coaching carousel has already begun, and the Chiefs will be among the teams expected to get busy working the phone lines to improve their personnel and go back to the drawing board.