Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 127-113 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, the team clinched back-to-back seasons of at least 50 wins for the first time since Phil Jackson was at the helm from 2007-2011. The win gave Lakers head coach JJ Redick his 100th career coaching win, and after the game, he received a heartfelt message from his two sons.

In a moment that JJ Redick was not expecting, general manager Rob Pelinka played a pre-recorded video of Redick’s sons congratulating him on reaching 100 career wins.

“Hi Dad! Congrats on your 100th win. I’m very proud of you, I love you, go Lakers!” said 11-year-old Knox.

“Happy 100th win, dad! You’re a great dad, and a great coach and I love you so much,” said 9-year-old Kai.

It was a touching moment for Redick who tried hard to hold back his emotions. Not only did he reach a career milestone, but Redick also joined elite company. He became only the fourth coach in Lakers franchise history to reach 50+ wins in his first two seasons, alongside Butch van Breda Kolff, Paul Westhead and Pat Riley, respectively.

Redick is in the second year of a four-year contract he signed ahead of the 2024-25 season. His hiring initially came with some skepticism from outside voices considering the fact that he had no previous coaching experience. Following his retirement from the NBA, he went into broadcasting, becoming one of ESPN’s NBA analysts.

In his first season at the helm, the Lakers finished with an overall record of 50-32. They clinched the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, but were eliminated in the opening round of the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves. This season, the Lakers are on pace to grab the No. 3 seed once again.