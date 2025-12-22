The Kansas City Chiefs already took a supremely brutal blow when quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a season-ending ACL injury. But then, backup Gardner Minshew went down with a knee injury of his own.

The Chiefs were then forced to go out and add a new quarterback to the franchise. Which they did by signing Shane Buechele off the Buffalo Bills practice squad, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Buechele joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs in 2021. He never saw any game action with the team, but he did receive a Super Bowl ring in 2022 for serving as Mahomes' backup.

The quarterback joined the Bills' practice squad in 2023, looking for another opportunity. However, he never had an opportunity to see the field there either.

Article Continues Below

Now, Buechele is returning to the Chiefs in a time when they need it most. Chris Oladokun is likely to continue starting going forward. Filling in for Minshew against the Tennessee Titans, Oladokun completed 11-of-16 passes for 111 scoreless yards. The Chiefs will at least want to see what they have in the quarterback as a potential backup option moving forward.

Still, most of the same coaching staff remains still Buechele's first trip to Kansas City. Andy Reid is still head coach. There will be plenty of things that Buechele should be able to pick up on quickly. If he is able to re-learn the playbook, the Chiefs will at least be more confident in their quarterback options.

In a lost season though, Kansas City is simply playing for pride and development. Buechele will help the Chiefs ride out the rest of their campaign.