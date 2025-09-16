On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs dropped to 0-1 on the young 2025 NFL season with a home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of last year's Super Bowl. While the Chiefs kept things much more competitive this time around, it still wasn't enough to get them in the win column for the first time this season.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced to operate without his two best receivers in Xavier Worthy, who was injured in Week 1, and Rashee Rice, who is suspended for the first six games of the season.

This, combined with the decline of Travis Kelce, has caused some fans to wonder whether the Chiefs could look to put a trade package together for their former star Tyreek Hill, who has watched his Miami Dolphins team disintegrate this season.

Recently, former NFL running back LeSean McCoy doubled down on that idea.

“Brett Veach, go get him, you need him. You need somebody that can separate man to man coverage. You need somebody, what are you going to do. You have your quarterback run around all game all day,” said McCoy, per Speakeasy.

“They’re trying to win. Tyreek Hill is a winner,” he added. “Patrick Mahomes knows Tyreek Hill. All them big players we’re talking about. Pat used to be a quarterback that has taken about six shots a game, they don’t even do that anymore.”

An interesting idea for the Chiefs

While Tyreek Hill may not be quite the same player that he was during his prime years with the Kansas City Chiefs, he still has some explosiveness left in the tank that could certainly give a kickstart to a Chiefs offense that has been stuck in the mud through the first two weeks of this season.

Travis Kelce has managed to both injure Xavier Worthy and turn a touchdown pass into a backbreaking interception so far this season, so the Chiefs will certainly take any help in the wide receiving department they can get at this point.

Kansas City will look to get in the win column for the first time this season on Sunday against the New York Giants.