With the Kansas City Chiefs losing in the Super Bowl, many eyes have now gone to Travis Kelce and what that means for his NFL future. There have been constant talks on Kelce possibly retiring, and people inside of the Chiefs organization think it's more likely than not that he hangs up his jersey, according to NFL Network's James Palmer.

“I sent a tweet out before the game that I talked to some people and nobody really wants to admit it in the Chiefs organization but if you ask them like hey what’s your gut feeling, they’re like I think this might be it for Travis Kelce,” Palmer said. “It’s nothing that they want to happen, Travis hasn’t said anything either way, I know he got very emotional addressing the team Saturday night, but he did that 2 years ago as well and came back and played. He’s an emotional guy. A couple of people I talked to just kind of hinted at, ‘if my gut were to tell me I would say he’s done.”

Kelce has seemed to grow a life outside of football with his podcast, and he has different avenues to go into if he decides to retire. At the same time, Kelce looks like he has some years left to play, but it all depends on what he wants to do.

Could this be the end for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs?

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.
Travis Kelce didn't look his best self out on the field against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it's hard to put the blame on him for why they lost. After the game, Patrick Mahomes spoke briefly about what he thinks Kelce's football future will look like.

“I'll let Travis make that decision on his own, man,” Mahomes said. “He's given so much to this team and to the NFL and been such a joy, not only for me to work with but for people to watch. He knows he still has a lot of football left in him. You can see it. … He's done enough to be a gold jacket guy and a first-ballot Hall of Famer. … He'll get to spend some time with his family and make that decision on his own.”

Kelce has been one of the most dominant tight ends in the league over the years, and though he did take a step back this season, he still seems like he has a lot to give to the game.