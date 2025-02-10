Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sent a powerful message to the fans over social media after the 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Super Bowl 59 was an opportunity for Kansas City to become the first-ever franchise to win three straight titles. Unfortunately, it wasn't meant to be, as both sides of the ball struggled throughout. The Chiefs' offense, especially, was stuck in the mud and could not find any momentum until it was too late.

Kansas City's legendary quarterback had his worst game of the year, committing three turnovers and posting an overall QBR of 11.4. Despite his disappointment, Mahomes sent a touching message on Twitter to all Chiefs' fans after the game.

On the biggest stage, Patrick Mahomes finally looked human

Even when he struggled in the playoffs over the past few years, Patrick Mahomes had an aura of invincibility. No matter the defense he was going up against, there was always a belief that the Chiefs' quarterback would eventually figure them out. Especially with head coach Andy Reid on the sideline, one of the greatest playcallers ever. But Kansas City's offensive line was decimated by the Eagles. Mahomes was consequently sacked six times on Sunday and pressured even more.

And this consistent pass rush from Philadelphia rattled the three-time Super Bowl MVP. In addition, Kansas City had seven critical penalties throughout the game. It eventually got to the point where Mahomes was trying to force the issue on multiple occasions, and that led to the fatal pick-six to Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean. Philadelphia ultimately looked like the buzzsaw it had looked like for most of the year, and Kansas City could not meet its opponent's level.

However, this defeat should not take away what Patrick Mahomes and company have accomplished over the years. The Chiefs have still won three Super Bowls with Mahomes and Andy Reid. They've made it to the Super Bowl five out of the last six years. And, as much as the public might not this fact, Mahomes is just 29 years old. Should he maintain his health, there's a chance Kansas City's quarterback has all of his best years ahead of him.

Overall, the Chiefs have gone from the hunted to the hunter. While it's unclear whether tight end Travis Kelce will return, this team will come into next season with vengeance on its mind. The recent past was extremely bright for this franchise, and there's no reason the future will not be either.