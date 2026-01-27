It depends on who you listen to when wondering if Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will retire. Some think a recent hire will lure him back for another year. And the Chiefs’ owner had a “no doubt” mic drop on Kelce as he mulls retirement, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“@JABergman “Clark Hunt says on @gmfb that Chiefs “certainly hope” Travis Kelce will return in 2026. There's no doubt in my mind that he can still play.”

Kelce turned in his 11th straight Pro Bowl appearance in 2025. He caught 76 passes for 851 yards and five touchdowns in a year where the Chiefs finally missed the playoffs despite having Patrick Mahomes at quarterback.

Will TE Travis Kelce return in 2026?

One thing that seems to pull Kelce toward a return is the hiring of Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator. Kelce said it’s a big deal, according to a post on X by New Heights.

“I can't wait to see him back in the building, man,” Kelce said. “He's one of my favorite coaches of all time; one of my favorite people of all time. I've had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player, as a person, and I just love the guy, and it's gonna be awesome to see him back in the building and see him back wearing the Chiefs logo, baby.”

But Kelce acknowledged years ago that the NFL has been rough on him, mentally and especially physically, according to The Wall Street Journal back in 2023 via heavy.com.

“I think about retiring more than anyone could ever imagine,” Kelce said. “That’s the only thing I’ve never really been open about … the discomfort. The pain. The lingering injuries — the 10 surgeries I’ve had.

Kelce added that he still feels “every single surgery to this day.”

But it’s the competitor in Kelce that has kept him on the field. That stretch of Pro Bowl appearances speaks highly not only about his ability, but also his durability and consistency.