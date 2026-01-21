Even amidst the rumors of his retirement, could Travis Kelce return to the field in 2026 after the Kansas City Chiefs brought Eric Bieniemy back?

Talking about the hire on New Heights, Kelce seemed pumped that the Chiefs were bringing Bieniemy back as the offensive coordinator. His verbiage suggested that he could come back and reunite with his former offensive coordinator.

“I can't wait to see him back in the building, man,” Kelce raved. “He's one of my favorite coaches of all time; one of my favorite people of all time. I've had so many unbelievable growing moments under him as a player, as a person, and I just love the guy, and it's gonna be awesome to see him back in the building and see him back wearing the Chiefs logo, baby.”

“I can’t wait to see him back in the building he’s one of my favorite coaches of all time” Travis shared his thoughts on (a possibly shirtless) Eric Bieniemy returning to the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/MRmdNAcIar — New Heights (@newheightshow) January 21, 2026

Kelce never explicitly said he was coming back. However, what he said suggested that he appears eager to reunite with the coach. Either way, Kelce believes the two sides will be able to pick up where they left off after Bieniemy left in 2023.

Travis Kelce should be hyped the Chiefs brought Eric Bieniemy back

Bieniemy left the Chiefs after being with them for nearly a decade. He started as the team's running backs coach in 2013. In 2018, the first year with Patrick Mahomes as the starter, he was promoted to offensive coordinator.

He remained in that position until 2023, when he became the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. That would only last a year, and Bieniemy would then join UCLA as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator. In 2025, he joined the Chicago Bears as their running backs coach.

Kelce last had 1,000 yards under Bieniemy in his last year with the team. Since then, Kelce has had 984, 823, and 851 yards in his seasons without Bieniemy. He has also only scored 13 touchdowns in that stretch after scoring 12 in 2022. If he chooses to come back, expect Kelce to return to form.