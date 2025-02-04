Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been an avid fan of the NFL since his childhood, which involves the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots.

Mahomes took part in Monday's media press conference leading up to Super Bowl 59. He answered questions from reporters about his outlook on the matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, also mentioning his appreciation for the two teams he watched growing up.

“I was a Cowboys fan growing up, and I used to hate the Patriots. More than anything, I appreciate the greatness of the Patriots more now, when I see how hard it was to do what they did,” Mahomes said.

Patrick Mahomes looks to follow Patriots, Cowboys' success

Patrick Mahomes seems to be following in the footsteps of the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots, given his historic success.

Mahomes didn't witness the Cowboys' championship years in the 1990s since he wasn't born yet or was too young, but got to watch several playoff runs from them. However, he witnessed the Patriots' dynasty with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in real time, giving him an understanding of what it takes to be a winner in the NFL.

He makes his fifth Super Bowl appearance, looking to win the Chiefs their third consecutive title. Doing so would make them first team in NFL history to achieve the feat.

Mahomes has been resilient as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, finding ways to exploit defenses and make clutch plays down the stretch. If he were to win on Sunday, the conversation of him being one of the greatest winners in NFL history will continue to grow.

The Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET.