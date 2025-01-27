Following their historic victory against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to social media to send a message to all his fans as he looks to three-peat in the Super Bowl.

“I’ll see yall in New Orleans! ⏰ #ChiefsKingdom,” Mahomes wrote.

Although some fans feel the Chiefs got to Super Bowl LIX in controversial ways, Mahomes has shown time and time again why he's one of the best quarterbacks in the modern NFL.

Throughout eight years in the NFL, Mahomes has truly built himself a Hall of Fame career, whether fans want to admit it or not.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes continues HOF career with third SB trip in a row

Since being drafted by the Chiefs with the 10th pick in 2017, Mahomes has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

For those having a hard time believing that as the truth, here's a list of Mahomes' accolades:

6-time Pro Bowler

3-time Super Bowl Champion

3-time Super Bowl MVP

2-time League MVP

2-time All-Pro

2-time Offensive Player of the Year

Along with his list of accolades, Mahomes has taken the Chiefs to the playoffs each season, reaching the Super Bowl in five of the eight seasons.

On top of that, Mahomes has won eight straight AFC West titles, making it to at least the conference round in seven of the last eight years.

So, since he was drafted in 2017, it's safe to say Mahomes has made quite an impact on the NFL.

Among NFL quarterbacks in history, the Chiefs' quarterback ranks seventh in playoff passing yards (5,557) and fourth in playoff passing touchdowns (43), per Pro Football Reference.

And when looking at the talent surrounding Mahomes for most of his career, it's even more impressive.

Outside of Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs really haven't had an alpha receiver. Their game relies on the connection between Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the best playoff duo in NFL history.

However, while Mahomes has accomplished much in his career, the possibility that the Chiefs three-peat in the Super Bowl is likely the only thing on his mind.