As it was a wild ending for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 28-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills, there is no doubt concern from the football world regarding the team's outlook for the rest of the season. While the Bills seem to always get the upper hand on the Chiefs in the regular season, star Patrick Mahomes speaks on the loss on Sunday.

It was a frustrating performance for Mahomes, as he threw for 250 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception, connecting 15 out of 34 pass attempts, which equated to him completing around 44 percent of his passes. It's the first time in his career that he had a game that he completed under 50 percent, as Mahomes said after the game that he and Kansas City as a whole need to be “more consistent,” according to NBC Sports.

“We’ve had great moments and we’ve had bad moments,” Mahomes said. “We’ve got to be more consistent as a team, I’ve got to be more consistent as a quarterback, and we’ve gotta be able to battle. We’ve kind of been in a lot of these tight, close games in our history, but they’re not going our way now.”

“How can we deal with that adversity? How can we be better and learn from it? You can only learn from so many losses,” Mahomes continued. “You’ve got to learn from it fast. It’s going to be an uphill battle when we get back, but I think our guys are up to it.”

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on his perspective after loss to the Bills

With fans looking for who is to blame most for the Chiefs' loss to the Bills, the team is looking at it from an overall perspective, rather than the blame being on one person. If there is one area that Kansas City has a better perspective on, it's the focus of the rest of the schedule, with Mahomes saying “there's no easy game coming up,” according to The Athletic.

“We’ve got to learn from it, but we’ve got to do it now,” Mahomes said. “There’s no easy game coming up, and there’s no more chances that we can really take losses.”

One person who's confident in the team's ability is head coach Andy Reid.

“I’ve got a good locker room there,” Reid said. “They’ll rest up and they’ll come back strong. That’s what we do.”

The Chiefs are now 5-4 as the team looks to get back in the win column against the Denver Broncos on Nov. 16 after their bye week.