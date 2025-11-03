The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 9 looking to send a message. Winners of five of their last six, teh Chiefs seemed poised to reassert their dominance over the AFC in a marquee showdown with the Buffalo Bills. Instead, they walked away from Highmark Stadium bruised, humbled, and searching for answers after a 28-21 loss that exposed the same flaws that have plagued them all season.

Frustrating night

The Chiefs’ offense sputtered from the outset. Star QB Patrick Mahomes completed just 15 of 34 passes and failed to throw a touchdown for the first time in nearly a year. The Bills’ defense was led by a ferocious front anchored by Joey Bosa and Greg Rousseau. They kept Kansas City off balance all afternoon. On the other side, Josh Allen orchestrated a masterclass in control. He accounted for three total touchdowns while running back James Cook gashed the Chiefs for 114 yards on the ground.

Despite a late rally that briefly offered hope, Kansas City couldn’t complete the comeback. A potential game-tying field goal miss by Buffalo opened the door. However, Mahomes’ final Hail Mary fell incomplete as time expired. The loss dropped the Chiefs to 5-4 and marked their fifth straight regular-season defeat to Buffalo. Sure, the Chiefs usually flip the script in the postseason, but this is still a worrying trend.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Kansas City Chiefs most to blame for their crushing loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 9.

Patrick Mahomes’ worst outing of the season

Mahomes has built his reputation on poise, precision, and playmaking when the lights are brightest. On Sunday, though, he was none of those things. The Chiefs’ opening three-and-out set the tone for a disjointed offensive effort that never found rhythm.

Mahomes tallied a paltry 46.7 percent completion rate. That's the lowest of his career. He finished with 186 yards and one interception. He was also sacked three times and hit nine more. Mahomes often hurried into off-platform throws that missed their marks. His timing with receivers like Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice was off all night.

It wasn’t just Buffalo’s defense that disrupted Mahomes. It was also Kansas City’s own lack of structure. Too often, plays broke down into chaotic scrambles. This forced Mahomes to improvise rather than operate within Andy Reid’s system. On a pivotal fourth-down play in the third quarter, he missed an open Rice in the flat. Instead, he opted for a deep shot that sailed incomplete. That sequence summed up his night: forcing big plays when the situation demanded calm execution. Mahomes’ greatness isn’t in question, but his frustration was palpable.

Ground game abandoned too early

With star running back Isiah Pacheco sidelined, Kansas City turned to Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith to carry the load. Early on, it seemed to work. Hunt ripped off several chunk gains. He finished with 49 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs’ first score even came from a trick play. It was a wildcat snap to Rashee Rice, who ran it in from three yards out.

Yet, as the game wore on, Kansas City inexplicably moved away from what was working. Instead of maintaining balance, they leaned heavily on Mahomes’ arm even as Buffalo’s defensive line teed off on passing downs. The decision was especially baffling in short-yardage situations. Late in the second quarter, with the ball at the 1-yard line and a chance to tie, Reid opted for a pass play that fell incomplete instead of handing it off.

The Chiefs’ inability to commit to the run allowed Buffalo to dictate tempo. Without Pacheco’s punishing style, the offense lacked bite. As the Bills’ lead grew, the Chiefs’ running game vanished entirely.

Defense struggles to contain Josh Allen and company

Kansas City’s defense was one of the league’s best through eight weeks. Here, however, it was completely outclassed by Josh Allen’s precision and Buffalo’s game plan. The Bills’ quarterback dissected the Chiefs with surgical efficiency. He completed 23 of 26 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns through the air while adding one more on the ground.

The Chiefs had no answer for Buffalo’s tight ends. Dalton Kincaid torched them for 23-yard and 16-yard receptions. These included a wide-open touchdown where linebacker Drue Tranquill slipped in coverage. Buffalo repeatedly exploited mismatches across the middle, where Kansas City’s linebackers and safeties looked a step slow.

Even the usually dominant front seven faltered. The Chiefs did generate consecutive sacks from Trent McDuffie and Leo Chenal late in the game, but it was too little, too late.

This wasn’t just about one or two breakdowns. It was systemic. Poor communication, missed tackles, and a lack of containment turned what should have been manageable drives into scoring opportunities. Against Allen, that’s a death sentence.

Play-calling and preparation fall under scrutiny

Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy have long been praised for their creativity. Sundaym, though, was not their finest hour. The Chiefs looked unprepared for Buffalo’s blitz packages. They failed to adjust protections and rarely used quick-hitting plays to counter pressure. Instead, long-developing routes left Mahomes exposed and receivers out of sync.

Defensively, Steve Spagnuolo’s unit came out flat and reactive. They failed to disguise coverages or apply consistent pressure. The Bills seemed a step ahead on nearly every snap.

Coaching alone didn’t lose this game, but it didn’t help either. The Chiefs’ lack of in-game adjustments mirrored their loss to Baltimore earlier this season. This was another instance where a slow start and conservative approach proved costly.

Cracks in the armor are widening

The Chiefs have long lived on the edge. They have relied on Mahomes’ brilliance and Reid’s ingenuity to overcome flaws. This Week 9 loss to the Bills, however, revealed that this version of the Chiefs doesn’t have the same margin for error.

Mahomes looked mortal, the run game lacked identity, and the defense was bullied. Injuries and inconsistency are part of the story. Accountability, though, starts at the top. If the Chiefs want to make another deep postseason run, they must quickly rediscover balance, execution, and discipline.

For now, Buffalo remains Kansas City’s regular-season kryptonite. That said, more concerning is that the Chiefs’ biggest threat might not be another AFC powerhouse. It might be themselves.