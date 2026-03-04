The Kansas City Chiefs are trading star cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for the No. 29 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, along with additional compensation not yet announced. Almost immediately after the trade was announced, quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared his reaction to the deal.

Mahomes, who is 30 years old, needed just one word to express how he feels about the Chiefs trading McDuffie away to the Rams. Losing a player like McDuffie will likely be a hit to the defense, and the nine-year veteran quarterback doesn't seem happy to be losing him as a teammate.

“Damn,” said Mahomes.

Trading Trent McDuffie might be controversial, but it's a similar type of deal we've seen the Chiefs pull off in the past. Dealing away the 25-year-old cornerback in his prime will be a huge hit for the defense, but Kansas City is clearing up cap space while acquiring a high-value draft pick.

The last time the Chiefs made a trade like this was in March 2022, when the front office traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Kansas City dealt a superstar wide receiver in his prime to Miami in exchange for five total draft picks, including a first-round and second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

That deal was controversial at the time, too, as Patrick Mahomes lost one of his go-to weapons in the passing game. But the Chiefs used that trade to acquire the pieces needed to win not one but two Super Bowls in 2023 and 2024, while also making an appearance in 2025.

Trent McDuffie leaves the Chiefs after playing for the organization for four seasons. The former first-round pick served as a consistent option in the secondary, recording 246 combined tackles (178 solo), 5.5 sacks, three interceptions, and eight forced fumbles during his tenure in Kansas City.