The Kansas City Chiefs have found ways to build their team throughout the years, and it's mostly been through trading some of their key players for picks. That's what they recently did, trading cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“ESPN sources: the Chiefs and Rams are working on a blockbuster trade that would send All-Pro CB Trent McDuffie to Los Angeles for a package that would include the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. McDuffie would be expected to sign a long-term deal with the Rams,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Chiefs also received a fifth and sixth-round pick, and a 2027 third-round pick.

This is not the first time that the Chiefs have traded one of their top cornerbacks. Two years ago, they traded L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans, and in 2018, they traded Marcus Peters to the Rams.

Article Continues Below

As for the Rams, they have shown throughout the years that they don't care much about picks, and they'll do whatever they need to in order to get the player they want. They traded multiple picks for Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey years ago and were able to win a ring out of it.

Now, they're hoping the same thing can happen for them this time around, as they may feel like they are a few players away from getting back to the Super Bowl.

This can be seen as a win-win trade for both teams, as it can help them in the short and long term. The Chiefs have loaded up on draft picks that can help them build their team, as they could lose some of their players in free agency. For the Rams, they get a young, top cornerback to add to their team, which should help them for years to come.