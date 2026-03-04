The Kansas City Chiefs need to reload their roster with talent this offseason. Kansas City made a big move on Wednesday, sending Trent McDuffie to the Rams for multiple draft picks. The Chiefs also have a huge need at the running back position. Unfortunately, one NFL insider does not see Kansas City landing two of the offseason's biggest names.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports emptied his notebook less than a week before NFL free agency. He explained why the Chiefs may not end up landing an elite running back this offseason.

“The Chiefs appear ready to strike at the running back position this month. They don't think Jeremiyah Love will fall to them at No. 9 (a few of our draft analysts have him going one spot earlier, to New Orleans) so Kansas City won't wait until the draft,” Jones wrote. “The Chiefs may not be in the mix for a top-of-market player like Kenneth Walker III, but a player in that $8 million per year area could be one for them.”

The Chiefs were connected with Love and Walker earlier this offseason. However, both players now seem out of reach. That's a problem considering how large the team's need at running back truly is.

Kansas City is set to let both Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt walk in free agency. They still have Brashard Smith at running back, but he is not an ideal starter.

Naturally, that should put the Chiefs in the market for a running back in free agency next week.

ESPN's Dan Graziano recommended a few alternative options for Kansas City in a recent article. He pointed to Panthers running back Rico Dowdle and Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier as potential options for the Chiefs.

Graziano characterized both players as guys their respective teams would prefer to re-sign. But he added that both players should get a chance to test free agency.

The Chiefs could theoretically bring in either player if they tempt them with starter-level money. Plus the opportunity to play with an elite quarterback in Patrick Mahomes.

It will be fascinating to see how the Chiefs address the running back position over the next few months.