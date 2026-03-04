On Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Rams made a major splash by acquiring Kansas City Chiefs star cornerback Trent McDuffie in a blockbuster trade. In return, the Rams sent out some big-time draft compensation, including the number 29 overall pick in this year's draft, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Let's take a look at how both teams fared in the deal.

Los Angeles Rams' trade grade

By making this move, Rams general manager Les Snead and company demonstrated that they are well aware of the team's deficiencies in the defensive backfield, which were put on full display in the team's NFC Championship Game loss to the Seattle Seahawks in narrow fashion.

By adding McDuffie, the team has acquired one of the best overall cornerbacks in the league today, and Schefter mentioned in his report that the star is expected to sign a new long-term deal to stay with the Rams for the foreseeable future.

While giving up a first-round draft pick always hurts, the Rams still have an additional pick in the first round this year, at number 13 overall, thanks to their previous trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

Overall, the Rams shored up their biggest weakness on Wednesday without completely mortgaging their future.

Grade: A

Article Continues Below

Kansas City Chiefs' trade grade

For the Chiefs, this move comes at the end of a tough 2025 season that saw the team miss the playoffs altogether, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes going down with a torn ACL toward the end of the year.

Losing McDuffie will certainly sting, but the Chiefs still have plenty of talent elsewhere on the defensive side of the ball, and now will have an opportunity to add a potential blue-chip talent in the first round of this year's draft, while also securing further draft compensation for future years.

Additionally, the team can now use the money they would have paid to McDuffie via an extension elsewhere on the roster to shore up areas of greater need.

While this move definitely makes the team worse in the short term, it could end up paying dividends over the long haul.

Grade: B