As one of the best players in recent NFL history, it's difficult to tell the story of football without mentioning Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback. However, in an Instagram livestream, Patrick Mahomes' mother — Randi Martin — explained how the Chiefs' star quarterback almost quit football in high school.

“There were times when he would get a little down, even a moment in high school when he wanted to quit football. Yes, he did,” Martin said via Sports Illustrated. “And I encouraged him that sitting out a season of sports and watching the games, it was not going to be fun for him. And so, he stuck to it, fortunately.”

Looking back, it's somewhat difficult to imagine the NFL without Patrick Mahomes — even for fans who don't root for him or the Chiefs.

Although he got drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB Draft, Mahomes decided to stick with football, reconsidering his wishes to quit the sport. Instead, Mahomes was selected with the 10th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL throughout eight seasons in the league.

In fact, it's closer to seven seasons, as the former Texas Tech Red Raider sat behind Alex Smith for a season, becoming the Chiefs' starter in 2018. Since then, Mahomes has become a Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback in just over a handful of years.

He seemingly has a lot of football left in his career, but it's hard to imagine the Chiefs' quarterback quitting football before becoming one of the sport's biggest superstars.

So, even as someone who almost quit football, here's how Mahomes' NFL career looks just eight years in:

6-time Pro Bowler

3-time Super Bowl champion

3-time Super Bowl MVP

2-time NFL MVP

2-time All-Pro

2018 Offensive Player of the Year

While some people could argue about whether they like Mahomes and/or the Chiefs, there's no arguing about his impact on the game. With conspiracies about how the league caters to his every need, it's understandable how some uninformed fans might not care for him based on name value alone, but — plain and simple — Mahomes is surpassing all-time sports legends with his growing list of accomplishments. And had Patrick Mahomes quit football in high school, the world might've never known.