The Kansas City Chiefs will look a bit different on defense next season, as they recently traded Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for multiple picks. McDuffie was arguably the second-best player on the Rams' defense and was a key piece of the secondary for the past three seasons.

The Chiefs are not new to trading their top cornerbacks, as they did so two years ago when they sent L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans. It's obvious that the Chiefs don't want to give out big money in certain situations, and they'd rather try to keep building through the draft.

With the first, fifth, and sixth round picks they acquired in this trade, plus a 2027 third-round pick, there's no doubt that they'll have several chances to find another high-level cornerback for the team.

With the extra assets, they could also look to trade for some talent that could help their team. If there was one area where they'd need to improve is on the defensive line, and there is one player who could help fix that.

The Chiefs should trade for Jonathan Greenard

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly open to trading Jonathan Greenard in order to make some salary cap space, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Greenard was big for the Vikings in 2024, which led him to have his first Pro Bowl season, but things changed this past season, when the injury bug caught up to him.

If Greenard can get back to what he was a few years ago, he could be an instant game-changer for a team, and the Chiefs would be the perfect spot for him.

The Chiefs' defensive line has always fallen short outside of Chris Jones, and there's no doubt that he needs help in order for them to get pressure on the quarterback. There is also uncertainty surrounding who will be back for the Chiefs on the defensive line as free agency approaches.

Greenard would be an instant upgrade for the Chiefs, and with the departure of McDuffie, getting pressure in the trenches will be even more important.