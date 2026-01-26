The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in an unfamiliar position heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. Over the last decade or so, the Chiefs have always gone into the draft with a late first-round draft pick in hand. Their multiple trips to the Super Bowl and the AFC Championship have always given this result.

This year, though, things are a little different. The Chiefs hold the ninth pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and it's not due to some trade that they made years ago. Kansas City missed the postseason completely this year due to a myriad of reasons. Now, the Chiefs have to confront the harsh reality that their roster isn't enough to contend anymore.

The high draft pick is the perfect opportunity for the Chiefs to inject some new talent into their roster. There are a few areas that need to be addressed in the draft, and the ninth pick brings a lot of options to the table. Noted draft insider Daniel Jeremiah has the Chiefs addressing their ailing defensive line by drafting Miami pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

Article Continues Below

“Bain is my favorite fit for the Chiefs,” Andy Reid has always had an appreciation for players with a junkyard dog mentality like Bain possesses, having coached Trent Cole and Brandon Graham in Philadelphia.”

Outside of George Karlaftis and the aging Chris Jones, the Chiefs have lacked firepower in the pass rush department. Steve Spagnuolo's blitzing schemes have helped generate pressure, but nothing beats good pressure from a four-man rush. Drafting another pass rusher would help stabilize the Chiefs' defense next season.

Bain would be an interesting choice for the Chiefs at the ninth overall pick. A junior from Miami, Bain recorded a sack and eight tackles in the Hurricanes' loss to Indiana in the CFP Championship. The pass rusher finished the season with 9.5 sacks, 54 tackles, and one interception this season.