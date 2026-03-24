The New York Knicks are set to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. EST. However, the club's latest injury report reveals numerous updates for players on the roster.

One key name on the injury report for the Knicks is Miles McBride, who is ruled out due to core muscle surgery. Landry Shamat is also ruled out with a tibial plateau contusion in his right knee. The remaining individuals on the report are all G League players.

Miles McBride – Out: Pelvic; Core Muscle Surgery

Landry Shamet – Out: Right Knee; Tibial Plateau Contusion

Trey Jemison III – Questionable: G League – Two-Way

Dillon Jones – Questionable: G League – Two-Way

Kevin McCullar Jr. – Questionable: G League – Two-Way

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McBride could be out until the start of the playoffs. A return for the postseason would be ideal for the Knicis, as the 25-year-old guard had stepped up big time in what would have been a career year. In 35 gams played, McBride is averaging 12.9 points (career-high), 2.6 rebounds (career-high), and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 42.0% from beyond the three-point line.

As for Landry Shamet, who just turned 29 years old, it's not entirely clear how long he will be ruled out. However, there seems to be a chance he could return to the court before the start of the postseason. In 46 games this year, the eight-year veteran is averaging 9.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. He also owns a 43.9% field goal percentage while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc.

With both McBride and Shamet ruled out, guys like Jordan Clarkson and Josh Hart could see extra playing time on Tuesday night when the Knicks face off against the Pelicans. New York is guaranteed to at least participate in the play-in tournament. The club will have a chance to extend its winning streak to seven and inch ever closer to securing a spot in the playoffs.